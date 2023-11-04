Can we expect Nikita Kucherov scoring a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning clash with the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Kucherov stats and insights

  • Kucherov has scored in three of 10 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • In one game against the Senators this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus three assists.
  • He takes 4.3 shots per game, and converts 14% of them.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators have given up 29 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

