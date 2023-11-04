Will Nicholas Paul Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 4?
Can we count on Nicholas Paul finding the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Paul stats and insights
- In four of 10 games this season, Paul has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- He takes two shots per game, and converts 25% of them.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 29 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Lightning vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
