Entering Week 10 of the college football schedule, let's dig into our newly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the NEC compares to the competition.

NEC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Duquesne

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 7-1

5-3 | 7-1 Overall Rank: 49th

49th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 97th

97th Last Game: W 27-0 vs Sacred Heart

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Wagner

@ Wagner Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel:

2. Merrimack

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 4-5

4-4 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 84th

84th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 112th

112th Last Game: L 28-21 vs Saint Francis (PA)

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ UMass

@ UMass Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Saint Francis (PA)

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 5-4

3-5 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 88th

88th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 96th

96th Last Game: W 28-21 vs Merrimack

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: LIU Post

LIU Post Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel:

4. LIU Post

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 3-6

2-6 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 105th

105th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 98th

98th Last Game: W 24-23 vs Cent. Conn. St.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Saint Francis (PA)

@ Saint Francis (PA) Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel:

5. Sacred Heart

Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 2-8

1-8 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 106th

106th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 85th

85th Last Game: L 27-0 vs Duquesne

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Cent. Conn. St.

Cent. Conn. St. Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel:

6. Stonehill

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 4-6

3-5 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 108th

108th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 94th

94th Last Game: L 28-17 vs Wagner

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: BYE

7. Wagner

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 3-5

3-5 | 3-5 Overall Rank: 112th

112th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 118th

118th Last Game: W 28-17 vs Stonehill

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Duquesne

Duquesne Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel:

8. Cent. Conn. St.

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 2-7

3-5 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 116th

116th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 124th

124th Last Game: L 24-23 vs LIU Post

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Sacred Heart

@ Sacred Heart Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel:

