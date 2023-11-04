On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning clash with the Ottawa Senators. Is Mikey Eyssimont going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Mikey Eyssimont score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Eyssimont stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Eyssimont has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Senators this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Eyssimont has no points on the power play.

Eyssimont's shooting percentage is 10.5%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 29 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

