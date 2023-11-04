The Citadel Bulldogs (0-8) hit the road for a SoCon battle against the Mercer Bears (6-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Johnson Hagood Stadium.

It's been a difficult stretch for Citadel, which ranks eighth-worst in total offense (249.8 yards per game) and sixth-worst in total defense (476.4 yards per game allowed) in 2023. In terms of total offense, Mercer ranks 75th in the FCS (340.8 total yards per game) and 51st on the other side of the ball (339.3 total yards allowed per game).

Mercer vs. Citadel Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: Johnson Hagood Stadium

Mercer vs. Citadel Key Statistics

Mercer Citadel 340.8 (42nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 249.8 (121st) 339.3 (86th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 476.4 (122nd) 141 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122.3 (82nd) 199.8 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.5 (121st) 3 (105th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy has thrown for 1,794 yards (199.3 ypg) to lead Mercer, completing 67.1% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 223 yards (24.8 ypg) on 86 carries with seven touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Al Wooten II, has carried the ball 100 times for 503 yards (55.9 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 104 receiving yards (11.6 per game) on 11 catches with one receiving touchdown.

Ty James has hauled in 935 receiving yards on 50 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Devron Harper has put together a 424-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 38 passes on 39 targets.

Citadel Stats Leaders

Graeson Underwood has thrown for 760 yards (95 ypg) to lead Citadel, completing 51.5% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 150 rushing yards on 45 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Cooper Wallace, has carried the ball 76 times for 278 yards (34.8 per game). He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 172 receiving yards on 12 catches with two touchdowns through the air.

Johnny Crawford III has carried the ball 62 times for 207 yards (25.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jay Graves-Billips' leads his squad with 174 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 14 catches (out of 11 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Tyson Trottier's four grabs are good enough for 124 yards and one touchdown.

