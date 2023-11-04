Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 4, when the Mercer Bears and Citadel Bulldogs match up at 2:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Bears. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Mercer vs. Citadel Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Mercer (-25.8) 47.6 Mercer 37, Citadel 11

Mercer Betting Info (2022)

The Bears went 7-4-0 ATS last season.

In Bears games last season, combined scoring went over the point total eight times.

Citadel Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Bulldogs games.

Bears vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Citadel 8.5 37.5 11.3 40.7 6.8 35.6 Mercer 26 25.1 31.8 16 22.5 38.8

