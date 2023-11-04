The Ottawa Senators welcome in the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, November 4, with the Senators having lost three straight on home ice, and the Lightning beaten in four consecutive road games.

Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Lightning vs Senators Additional Info

Lightning vs. Senators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/15/2023 Senators Lightning 5-2 OTT

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning concede 3.2 goals per game (32 in total), 19th in the league.

With 34 goals (3.4 per game), the Lightning have the league's ninth-best offense.

On the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that time.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 10 6 5 11 12 5 0% Steven Stamkos 8 4 6 10 3 2 46.7% Brandon Hagel 10 6 4 10 3 3 50% Brayden Point 10 2 8 10 2 3 50% Victor Hedman 10 1 8 9 6 1 -

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators rank 11th in goals against, conceding 29 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.

The Senators' 34 total goals (3.8 per game) rank ninth in the league.

Defensively, the Senators have given up 28 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 34 goals during that span.

Senators Key Players