How to Watch the Lightning vs. Senators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Ottawa Senators welcome in the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, November 4, with the Senators having lost three straight on home ice, and the Lightning beaten in four consecutive road games.
Watch along on ESPN+ and BSSUN as the Senators look to take down the Lightning.
Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
Lightning vs Senators Additional Info
Lightning vs. Senators Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/15/2023
|Senators
|Lightning
|5-2 OTT
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning concede 3.2 goals per game (32 in total), 19th in the league.
- With 34 goals (3.4 per game), the Lightning have the league's ninth-best offense.
- On the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that time.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|10
|6
|5
|11
|12
|5
|0%
|Steven Stamkos
|8
|4
|6
|10
|3
|2
|46.7%
|Brandon Hagel
|10
|6
|4
|10
|3
|3
|50%
|Brayden Point
|10
|2
|8
|10
|2
|3
|50%
|Victor Hedman
|10
|1
|8
|9
|6
|1
|-
Senators Stats & Trends
- The Senators rank 11th in goals against, conceding 29 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.
- The Senators' 34 total goals (3.8 per game) rank ninth in the league.
- Defensively, the Senators have given up 28 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 34 goals during that span.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|9
|2
|8
|10
|13
|5
|47.1%
|Vladimir Tarasenko
|9
|3
|7
|10
|3
|0
|50%
|Jakob Chychrun
|9
|4
|5
|9
|12
|2
|-
|Claude Giroux
|9
|2
|7
|9
|5
|5
|62%
|Brady Tkachuk
|9
|6
|2
|8
|6
|5
|50%
