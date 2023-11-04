The No. 23 James Madison Dukes (8-0) and the first-ranked run defense will visit the Georgia State Panthers (6-2) and the 24th-ranked run offense on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Panthers are 5.5-point underdogs. The total has been set at 54.5 points for this game.

James Madison ranks 40th in scoring offense (32.1 points per game) and 30th in scoring defense (20.3 points allowed per game) this year. From an offensive angle, Georgia State is putting up 415.1 total yards per game (51st-ranked). It ranks 99th in the FBS defensively (401.5 total yards surrendered per game).

Georgia State vs. James Madison Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Center Parc Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

James Madison vs Georgia State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline James Madison -5.5 -115 -105 54.5 -110 -110 -225 +185

Georgia State Recent Performance

The Panthers are really playing poorly right now offensively, accumulating 421.3 yards per game in their past three games (-30-worst in college football). Defensively, they are giving up 399.3 (87th-ranked).

The Panthers are scoring 29.3 points per game in their past three games (85th in college football), and conceding 28.3 per game (-26-worst).

In its past three games, Georgia State has thrown for 201.7 yards per game (-18-worst in the country), and conceded 253 in the air (-51-worst).

The Panthers are accumulating 219.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (28th in college football), and allowing 146.3 per game (sixth-worst).

Over their last three games, the Panthers have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

Georgia State has gone over the total twice in its past three games.

Georgia State Betting Records & Stats

Georgia State has a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Georgia State games have gone over the point total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

Georgia State has entered the game as an underdog three times this season and won twice.

Georgia State has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +185 odds on them winning this game.

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has thrown for 1,789 yards on 151-of-224 passing with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 448 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Marcus Carroll, has carried the ball 197 times for 1,060 yards (132.5 per game) with 12 touchdowns. He's also caught 13 passes for 146 yards.

Robert Lewis paces his team with 658 receiving yards on 46 receptions with six touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has caught 29 passes and compiled 482 receiving yards (60.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jacari Carter's 35 targets have resulted in 26 receptions for 189 yards.

Kevin Swint has four sacks to lead the team, and also has six TFL and 22 tackles.

Jontrey Hunter, Georgia State's top tackler, has 65 tackles, four TFL, and one sack this year.

Gavin Pringle leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 27 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defended.

