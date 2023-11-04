Sun Belt foes square off when the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-2) visit the Texas State Bobcats (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Georgia Southern is favored by 2 points. The total has been set at 69.5 points for this game.

Georgia Southern is averaging 33.8 points per game on offense this season (28th in the FBS), and is giving up 24.6 points per game (59th) on defense. Texas State's defense ranks 95th in the FBS with 28.8 points surrendered per contest, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks 22nd-best by accumulating 35.1 points per contest.

Georgia Southern vs. Texas State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Georgia Southern vs Texas State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia Southern -2 -110 -110 69.5 -110 -110 -135 +110

Georgia Southern Recent Performance

The Eagles have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three contests, registering 412.3 total yards per game during that stretch (-37-worst). They've been more successful defensively, giving up 420.0 total yards per contest (95th).

Over the Eagles' last three games, they rank 71st in scoring offense (31.7 points per game) and -69-worst in scoring defense (32.0 points per game allowed).

Despite having the 37th-ranked pass offense over the last three games (293.3 passing yards per game), Georgia Southern ranks -73-worst in pass defense over that time frame (272.3 passing yards ceded per game).

Over the last three contests, the Eagles rank -40-worst in rushing offense (119.0 rushing yards per game) and third-worst in rushing defense (147.7 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Eagles have covered the spread once, and are 2-1 overall, over their last three contests.

Georgia Southern has hit the over twice in its past three games.

Week 10 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Georgia Southern Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Southern has a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Eagles are 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 2-point favorites.

Georgia Southern games have hit the over on three of seven occasions (42.9%).

Georgia Southern has won all five of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

Georgia Southern has won all four games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Eagles have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has thrown for 2,456 yards (307.0 ypg) to lead Georgia Southern, completing 66.2% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes compared to 12 interceptions this season.

Jalen White has 591 rushing yards on 106 carries with six touchdowns.

OJ Arnold has carried the ball 50 times for 330 yards (41.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood's team-leading 665 yards as a receiver have come on 65 receptions (out of 91 targets) with four touchdowns.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has caught 50 passes for 546 yards (68.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Dalen Cobb's 23 receptions are good enough for 321 yards and one touchdown.

Isaac Walker has racked up 5.0 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up 13 tackles.

Marques Watson-Trent has 44 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both tackles and interceptions.

