There is no shortage of excitement on the Week 10 college football schedule, including a Missouri Tigers playing the Georgia Bulldogs that is a must-watch for football fans in Georgia.

College Football Games to Watch in Georgia on TV This Week

Kennesaw State Owls at Sam Houston Bearkats

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium

Elliott T. Bowers Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Virginia Cavaliers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Scott Stadium

Scott Stadium TV Channel: The CW

The CW Favorite: Virginia (-1.5)

Mercer Bears at Citadel Bulldogs

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Johnson Hagood Stadium

Johnson Hagood Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 14 Missouri Tigers at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Sanford Stadium

Sanford Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia (-15.5)

No. 23 James Madison Dukes at Georgia State Panthers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Center Parc Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: James Madison (-5.5)

Georgia Southern Eagles at Texas State Bobcats

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Texas State (-2)

