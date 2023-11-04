Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 4
In the contest between the Florida State Seminoles and Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday, November 4 at 3:30 PM, our projection system expects the Seminoles to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Florida State (-21.5)
|Over (50.5)
|Florida State 41, Pittsburgh 14
Florida State Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Seminoles have an implied win probability of 95.2%.
- The Seminoles have six wins in eight games against the spread this year.
- Florida State has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 21.5-point favorites.
- Out of eight Seminoles games so far this year, six have gone over the total.
- The total for this game is 50.5, 2.1 points fewer than the average total in Florida State games thus far this season.
Pittsburgh Betting Info (2023)
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 9.1% chance of a victory for the Panthers.
- The Panthers have covered the spread once in three opportunities this year.
- In thePanthers' three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).
- The average point total for the Pittsburgh this season is 5.3 points lower than this game's over/under.
Seminoles vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Florida State
|41.5
|18.3
|46
|13.3
|34.3
|23
|Pittsburgh
|22.4
|28.8
|32
|24
|12.8
|33.5
