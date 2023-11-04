The Tampa Bay Lightning, including Brayden Point, take the ice Saturday against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Point's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Brayden Point vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Point Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Point has a plus-minus rating of -6, while averaging 20:13 on the ice per game.

In two of 10 games this season, Point has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Point has a point in six of 10 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Point has an assist in five of 10 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Point's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 64.5% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Point going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Point Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators are giving up 29 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 10 Games 4 10 Points 4 2 Goals 3 8 Assists 1

