In Whitfield County, Georgia, there are exciting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Info on how to watch them is available here.

Whitfield County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Northwest Whitfield High School at Cedartown High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Cedartown, GA

Cedartown, GA Conference: 4A - Region 7

4A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Adairsville High School at Coahulla Creek High School