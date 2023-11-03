2023 TOTO Japan Classic Schedule: Friday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Entering play in round three at the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic, Nasa Hataoka is in the lead with a score of -14. Watch as the action continues from Taiheiyo Club in Omitama, Japan.
Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
How to Watch the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic
- Start Time: 7:25 PM ET
- Venue: Taiheiyo Club
- Location: Omitama, Japan
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,598 yards
- Wednesday TV: Golf Channel
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
- Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!
TOTO Japan Classic Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Nasa Hataoka
|1st
|-14
|64-66
|Shiho Kuwaki
|1st
|-14
|65-65
|Akie Iwai
|3rd
|-12
|63-69
|Xiyu Lin
|3rd
|-12
|66-66
|Mone Inami
|3rd
|-12
|64-68
Want to place a bet on the TOTO Japan Classic? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
TOTO Japan Classic Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|9:37 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Xiyu Lin (-12/3rd), Nasa Hataoka (-14/1st), Shiho Kuwaki (-14/1st)
|8:09 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Rose Zhang (-8/22nd), Jenny Shin (-8/22nd), Shoko Sasaki (-8/22nd)
|9:04 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Mi Hyang Lee (-10/7th), Fumika Kawagishi (-10/7th), Seon Woo Bae (-10/7th)
|7:58 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Chanettee Wannasaen (-7/29th), Gemma Dryburgh (-8/22nd), Jennifer Kupcho (-7/29th)
|9:04 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Ai Suzuki (-3/58th), Hyo Joo Kim (-2/68th), Gina Kim (-2/68th)
|7:25 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Hana Lee (-7/29th), Ayaka Furue (-7/29th), Yu Liu (-7/29th)
|8:42 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Yuri Yoshida (-9/15th), Lauren Coughlin (-9/15th), Mami Fukuda (-9/15th)
|9:37 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Danielle Kang (+3/77th), Erika Kikuchi (E/75th), Morgane Metraux (+3/77th)
|7:36 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Hinako Shibuno (-6/40th), Kokona Sakurai (-6/40th), Lala Anai (-6/40th)
|8:20 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Maria Fassi (-8/22nd), Sakura Koiwai (-8/22nd), Minami Hiruta (-8/22nd)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.