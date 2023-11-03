Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Terrell County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Terrell County, Georgia? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Terrell County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Terrell Academy at Tiftarea Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Chula, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Terrell County High School at Randolph Clay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Cuthbert, GA
- Conference: 1A Division II - Region 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
