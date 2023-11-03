Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Richmond County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Richmond County, Georgia this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Georgia This Week
Richmond County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Aquinas High School at Warren County High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Warrenton, GA
- Conference: 1A Division II - Region 8B
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomson High School at Westside High School - Augusta
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Augusta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salem High School at Academy of Richmond County
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Augusta, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Butler High School at TW Josey High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Augusta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 4B
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lucy C Laney High School at Glenn Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Augusta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hephzibah High School at Cross Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Augusta, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.