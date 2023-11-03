If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Randolph County, Georgia, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Georgia This Week

Randolph County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Terrell County High School at Randolph Clay High School