If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Oconee County, Georgia, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Other Games in Georgia This Week

    • Oconee County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Social Circle High School at Prince Avenue Christian School

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Bogart, GA
    • Conference: 1A - Region 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cherokee Bluff High School at North Oconee High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Bogart, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Franklin County High School at Oconee County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Watkinsville, GA
    • Conference: 3A - Region 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

