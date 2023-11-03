A match in the Sofia Open quarterfinals is next up for Marton Fucsovics, and he will meet Pavel Kotov. Fucsovics has the fifth-best odds at +700 to win this tournament at Arena Sofia.

Fucsovics at the 2023 Sofia Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: November 4-11

November 4-11 Venue: Arena Sofia

Arena Sofia Location: Sofia, Bulgaria

Sofia, Bulgaria Court Surface: Hard

Fucsovics' Next Match

After defeating Jurij Rodionov 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, Fucsovics will play Kotov in the quarterfinals on Thursday, November 9 at 12:20 PM ET.

Fucsovics Stats

Fucsovics defeated No. 110-ranked Rodionov 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 on Wednesday to make the .

Through 23 tournaments over the past year, Fucsovics has gone 28-22 and has yet to win a title.

In 15 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Fucsovics has gone 15-14.

In his 50 matches over the past year, across all court types, Fucsovics has averaged 26.2 games.

On hard courts, Fucsovics has played 29 matches over the past year, and he has totaled 26.1 games per match while winning 50.4% of games.

Fucsovics, over the past 12 months, has won 77.3% of his service games and 23.7% of his return games.

Fucsovics has won 23.6% of his return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, he has claimed 77.7% of his service games during that timeframe.

