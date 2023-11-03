Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Irwin County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Irwin County, Georgia, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Irwin County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Irwin County High School at Bacon County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Alma, GA
- Conference: 1A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
