Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Henry County, Georgia, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Henry County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
McDonough High School at Stockbridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Stockbridge, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dutchtown High School at Ola High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: McDonough, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Luella High School at Hampton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Hampton, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Stockbridge High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Stockbridge, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
