If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Gwinnett County, Georgia this week, we've got the information below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Banks County High School at Providence Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 3

6:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Lilburn, GA

Lilburn, GA Conference: 2A - Region 8

2A - Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Pickens High School at Wesleyan School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 3

7:15 PM ET on November 3 Location: Norcross, GA

Norcross, GA Conference: 3A - Region 7

3A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Berkmar High School at Meadowcreek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Norcross, GA

Norcross, GA Conference: 7A - Region 7

7A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Centennial High School at Greater Atlanta Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Norcross, GA

Norcross, GA Conference: 5A - Region 6

5A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Dacula High School at Collins Hill High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Suwanee, GA

Suwanee, GA Conference: 7A - Region 8

7A - Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Brookwood High School at South Gwinnett High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Snellville, GA

Snellville, GA Conference: 7A - Region 4

7A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Grayson High School at Parkview High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Lilburn, GA

Lilburn, GA Conference: 7A - Region 4

7A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lambert High School at Milton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Milton, GA

Milton, GA Conference: 7A - Region 6

7A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Duluth High School at Peachtree Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Suwanee, GA

Suwanee, GA Conference: 7A - Region 7

7A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Habersham Central High School at Shiloh High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Snellville, GA

Snellville, GA Conference: 6A - Region 8

6A - Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Norcross High School at North Gwinnett High School