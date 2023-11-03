Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Decatur County, Georgia this week? We've got the information.

    • Decatur County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Cairo High School at Bainbridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Bainbridge, GA
    • Conference: 4A - Region 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

