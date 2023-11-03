Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chattooga County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Chattooga County, Georgia this week, we've got you covered.
Chattooga County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Darlington School at Trion High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Trion, GA
- Conference: 1A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
