Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Barrow County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Barrow County, Georgia this week, we've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Georgia This Week
Barrow County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Winder-Barrow High School at Clarke Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Athens, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
George Walton Academy at Bethlehem Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Bethlehem, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
