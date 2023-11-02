Week 10 of the 2023 college football season includes seven games involving Sun Belt teams. Our computer model likes Troy (-4.5) against South Alabama and betting the over/under in the Georgia Southern vs. Texas State matchup as best bets or parlay options.

Best Week 10 Sun Belt Spread Bets

Pick: Troy -4.5 vs. South Alabama

Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at Troy Trojans

South Alabama Jaguars at Troy Trojans Projected Favorite & Spread: Troy by 9.9 points

Troy by 9.9 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: November 2

November 2 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Coastal Carolina -1 vs. Old Dominion

Matchup: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Old Dominion Monarchs

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Old Dominion Monarchs Projected Favorite & Spread: Coastal Carolina by 5.5 points

Coastal Carolina by 5.5 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: Marshall +3.5 vs. Appalachian State

Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd at Appalachian State Mountaineers

Marshall Thundering Herd at Appalachian State Mountaineers Projected Favorite & Spread: Appalachian State by 1.3 points

Appalachian State by 1.3 points Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: NFL Network (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 10 Sun Belt Total Bets

Under 70.5 - Georgia Southern vs. Texas State

Matchup: Georgia Southern Eagles at Texas State Bobcats

Georgia Southern Eagles at Texas State Bobcats Projected Total: 59.5 points

59.5 points Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Over 55.5 - Marshall vs. Appalachian State

Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd at Appalachian State Mountaineers

Marshall Thundering Herd at Appalachian State Mountaineers Projected Total: 59.8 points

59.8 points Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: NFL Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 56.5 - UL Monroe vs. Southern Miss

Matchup: UL Monroe Warhawks at Southern Miss Golden Eagles

UL Monroe Warhawks at Southern Miss Golden Eagles Projected Total: 59.4 points

59.4 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Week 10 Sun Belt Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G James Madison 8-0 (5-0 Sun Belt) 32.1 / 20.3 407.8 / 337.6 Georgia Southern 6-2 (3-1 Sun Belt) 33.8 / 24.6 449.4 / 382.8 Troy 6-2 (3-1 Sun Belt) 27.1 / 16.9 441.6 / 301.0 Georgia State 6-2 (3-2 Sun Belt) 30.4 / 25.5 415.1 / 401.5 Coastal Carolina 5-3 (3-2 Sun Belt) 30.3 / 20.6 444.8 / 386.1 Old Dominion 4-4 (3-2 Sun Belt) 24.5 / 26.0 365.6 / 383.4 Appalachian State 4-4 (2-2 Sun Belt) 34.4 / 30.9 459.0 / 421.5 Louisiana 5-3 (2-2 Sun Belt) 32.9 / 26.9 415.9 / 382.0 Texas State 5-3 (2-2 Sun Belt) 35.1 / 28.8 472.1 / 410.9 Arkansas State 4-4 (2-2 Sun Belt) 23.0 / 33.8 373.3 / 455.4 South Alabama 4-4 (2-2 Sun Belt) 33.5 / 21.1 454.3 / 316.9 Marshall 4-4 (1-3 Sun Belt) 24.6 / 28.1 372.1 / 381.8 UL Monroe 2-6 (0-5 Sun Belt) 20.4 / 32.9 348.5 / 450.3 Southern Miss 1-7 (0-5 Sun Belt) 22.9 / 39.4 359.1 / 436.4

