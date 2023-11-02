Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Union County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Union County, Georgia this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Georgia This Week
Union County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Union County High School at Fellowship Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Roswell, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.