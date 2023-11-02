Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Twiggs County, Georgia this week? We've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Twiggs County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Twiggs County High School at Georgia Military College

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 2
  • Location: Milledgeville, GA
  • Conference: 1A Division II - Region 5
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.