Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Twiggs County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Twiggs County, Georgia this week? We've got the information.
Twiggs County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Twiggs County High School at Georgia Military College
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Milledgeville, GA
- Conference: 1A Division II - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
