Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Putnam County, Georgia this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Georgia This Week

  • Cobb County

    • Putnam County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Jefferson High School at Eastside High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 2
    • Location: Covington, GA
    • Conference: 5A - Region 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Washington County High School at Putnam County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Eatonton, GA
    • Conference: 2A - Region 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.