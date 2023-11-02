Nikita Kucherov will be on the ice when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets meet at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Kucherov? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nikita Kucherov vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +100)

1.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -222)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kucherov Season Stats Insights

Kucherov's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:59 per game on the ice, is -2.

Kucherov has a goal in three games this year out of nine games played, including multiple goals three times.

Kucherov has a point in six games this year (out of nine), including multiple points four times.

In four of nine games this year, Kucherov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Kucherov goes over his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 68.9% of Kucherov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kucherov Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 30 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 9 Games 3 11 Points 7 6 Goals 2 5 Assists 5

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.