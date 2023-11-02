Nicholas Paul will be in action when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets play on Thursday at Nationwide Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Paul's props? Here is some information to help you.

Nicholas Paul vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Paul Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Paul has averaged 16:09 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

Paul has scored a goal in four of nine games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Paul has registered a point in a game four times this year over nine games played, with multiple points in two games.

Paul has an assist in two of nine games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability is 50% that Paul goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Paul having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Paul Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 30 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 9 Games 3 7 Points 2 5 Goals 1 2 Assists 1

