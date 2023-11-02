Will Nicholas Paul light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Paul stats and insights

In four of nine games this season, Paul has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blue Jackets.

On the power play, Paul has accumulated three goals and one assist.

Paul averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 29.4%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 30 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 11.4 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

