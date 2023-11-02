In Newton County, Georgia, there are interesting high school football games on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Newton County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Jefferson High School at Eastside High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 2

7:30 PM ET on November 2 Location: Covington, GA

Covington, GA Conference: 5A - Region 8

5A - Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Lumpkin County High School at West Hall High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Oakwood, GA

Oakwood, GA Conference: 3A - Region 7

3A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockdale County High School at Alcovy High School