Mikhail Sergachev and the Tampa Bay Lightning will play the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Nationwide Arena. Does a wager on Sergachev interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Mikhail Sergachev vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Sergachev Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Sergachev has a plus-minus rating of -7, while averaging 23:10 on the ice per game.

Sergachev has yet to score a goal this year through nine games played.

Sergachev has registered a point in a game four times this year out of nine games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In four of nine games this season, Sergachev has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Sergachev goes over his points prop total is 59.8%, based on the odds.

There is a 53.5% chance of Sergachev having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sergachev Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 30 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 9 Games 3 5 Points 2 0 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

