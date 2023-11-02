Top Player Prop Bets for Lightning vs. Blue Jackets on November 2, 2023
The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nikita Kucherov, Ivan Provorov and others in this contest.
Lightning vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lightning vs. Blue Jackets Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)
One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Kucherov, who has scored 11 points in nine games (six goals and five assists).
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|8
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 21
|2
|1
|3
|6
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 19
|2
|0
|2
|7
Brandon Hagel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)
Brandon Hagel has racked up 10 points (1.1 per game), scoring six goals and adding four assists.
Hagel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 26
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|1
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Brayden Point's 10 points this season have come via two goals and eight assists.
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 26
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 24
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Ivan Provorov Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Provorov's zero goals and seven assists in nine games for Columbus add up to seven total points on the season.
Provorov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Wild
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|0
Jack Roslovic Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Jack Roslovic is a key piece of the offense for Columbus with six total points this season. He has scored two goals and added four assists in eight games.
Roslovic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Islanders
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 26
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Wild
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|8
