Lightning vs. Blue Jackets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-3) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-4-2), who have fallen in four in a row, on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN.
Lightning vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Lightning (-165)
|Blue Jackets (+140)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning have been a moneyline favorite five times this season, and have gone 3-2 in those games.
- Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.
- The Lightning have a 62.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In six of nine matches this season, Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.
Lightning vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
Lightning vs. Blue Jackets Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|32 (8th)
|Goals
|23 (24th)
|28 (14th)
|Goals Allowed
|30 (21st)
|10 (4th)
|Power Play Goals
|5 (19th)
|3 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|5 (9th)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- The Lightning score the eighth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.6 per game for a total of 32 this season.
- The Lightning rank 14th in total goals against, conceding 3.1 goals per game (28 total) in NHL play.
- The team is ranked 11th in goal differential at +4.
