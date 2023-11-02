How to Watch the Lightning vs. Blue Jackets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Having dropped four in a row, the Columbus Blue Jackets welcome in the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
You can catch the action on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN to see the Lightning play the Blue Jackets.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Lightning Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Lightning are allowing 28 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in NHL play.
- The Lightning's 32 total goals (3.6 per game) rank eighth in the league.
- Defensively, the Lightning have given up 26 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that time.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|9
|6
|5
|11
|11
|5
|0%
|Brayden Point
|9
|2
|8
|10
|2
|2
|48.8%
|Brandon Hagel
|9
|6
|4
|10
|3
|2
|50%
|Victor Hedman
|9
|1
|8
|9
|6
|1
|-
|Steven Stamkos
|7
|3
|5
|8
|3
|1
|44%
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets have allowed 30 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.
- The Blue Jackets have 23 goals this season (2.6 per game), 24th in the NHL.
- Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 24 goals (three per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (21 total) over that time.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Ivan Provorov
|9
|0
|7
|7
|4
|2
|-
|Jack Roslovic
|8
|2
|4
|6
|3
|8
|28.6%
|Zachary Werenski
|7
|1
|4
|5
|1
|3
|-
|Adam Fantilli
|9
|2
|3
|5
|1
|5
|44.3%
|Boone Jenner
|9
|4
|1
|5
|4
|7
|61%
