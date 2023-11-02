Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Liberty County, Georgia this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Georgia This Week

Liberty County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Savannah Christian Preparatory School at Liberty County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 2

7:30 PM ET on November 2 Location: Hinesville, GA

Hinesville, GA Conference: 3A - Region 3

3A - Region 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Greenbrier High School at Bradwell Institute