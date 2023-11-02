Support your favorite local high school football team in Henry County, Georgia this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Georgia This Week

Henry County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Dutchtown High School at Ola High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 2

6:45 PM ET on November 2 Location: McDonough, GA

McDonough, GA Conference: 5A - Region 2

5A - Region 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

McDonough High School at Stockbridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Stockbridge, GA

Stockbridge, GA Conference: 4A - Region 5

4A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Luella High School at Hampton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Hampton, GA

Hampton, GA Conference: 4A - Region 5

4A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Stockbridge High School