Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Henry County, Georgia this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Georgia This Week
Henry County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Dutchtown High School at Ola High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 2
- Location: McDonough, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
McDonough High School at Stockbridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Stockbridge, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Luella High School at Hampton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Hampton, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Stockbridge High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Stockbridge, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.