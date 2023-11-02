Support your favorite local high school football team in Henry County, Georgia this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

    • Henry County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Dutchtown High School at Ola High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 2
    • Location: McDonough, GA
    • Conference: 5A - Region 2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    McDonough High School at Stockbridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Stockbridge, GA
    • Conference: 4A - Region 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Luella High School at Hampton High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Hampton, GA
    • Conference: 4A - Region 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Stockbridge High School

    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Stockbridge, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

