In Hall County, Georgia, there are attractive high school football games on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hall County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Flowery Branch High School at Heritage High School - Conyers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 2

7:30 PM ET on November 2 Location: Conyers, GA

Conyers, GA Conference: 5A - Region 8

5A - Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Johnson High School - Gainesville at Midtown High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 3

5:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Cherokee Bluff High School at North Oconee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Bogart, GA

Bogart, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Walnut Grove High School at Chestatee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Gainesville, GA

Gainesville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Loganville Christian Academy at Lakeview Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Gainesville, GA

Gainesville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Gainesville High School at Jackson County High School