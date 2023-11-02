Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Forsyth County, Georgia is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Forsyth County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Forsyth Central High School at Denmark High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Alpharetta, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at West Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Cumming, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
