High school football action in Forsyth County, Georgia is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Forsyth County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Forsyth Central High School at Denmark High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 2

7:30 PM ET on November 2 Location: Alpharetta, GA

Alpharetta, GA Conference: 7A - Region 6

7A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

TBD at West Forsyth High School