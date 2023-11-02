Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Douglas County, Georgia this week. Details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Douglas County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Lithia Springs High School at Benjamin E. Mays High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Paulding High School at Alexander High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Douglasville, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Newnan High School at New Manchester High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Douglasville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chapel Hill High School at Villa Rica High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Villa Rica, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
