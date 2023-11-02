Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Douglas County, Georgia this week. Details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

    • Douglas County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Lithia Springs High School at Benjamin E. Mays High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2
    • Location: Atlanta, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    East Paulding High School at Alexander High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 2
    • Location: Douglasville, GA
    • Conference: 6A - Region 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Newnan High School at New Manchester High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Douglasville, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chapel Hill High School at Villa Rica High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Villa Rica, GA
    • Conference: 5A - Region 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

