Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Dooly County, Georgia this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Georgia This Week

Dooly County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Fullington Academy at Augusta Preparatory Day School

Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on November 2

6:50 PM ET on November 2 Location: Martinez, GA

Martinez, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Fullington Academy at St Mary's Academy