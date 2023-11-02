Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dooly County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Dooly County, Georgia this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Dooly County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Fullington Academy at Augusta Preparatory Day School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Martinez, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Fullington Academy at St Mary's Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 4
- Location: Fayetteville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
