In the upcoming tilt against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Conor Sheary to light the lamp for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Conor Sheary score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sheary stats and insights

Sheary is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.

Sheary has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 30 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 11.4 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.