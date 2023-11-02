Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Columbia County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Columbia County, Georgia this week, we've got the information below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Columbia County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Fullington Academy at Augusta Preparatory Day School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Martinez, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Greenbrier High School at Bradwell Institute
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Hinesville, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Evans High School at South Effingham High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Guyton, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.