The Tampa Bay Lightning, including Brandon Hagel, are in action Thursday versus the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Hagel's props versus the Blue Jackets? Scroll down for stats and information.

Brandon Hagel vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Hagel Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Hagel has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 17:42 on the ice per game.

Hagel has netted a goal in a game five times this year in nine games played, including multiple goals once.

Hagel has a point in seven games this season (out of nine), including multiple points three times.

In four of nine games this year, Hagel has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 58.8% that Hagel hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Hagel going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hagel Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 30 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 9 Games 3 10 Points 4 6 Goals 2 4 Assists 2

