NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | October 31
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In a Tuesday NHL schedule that has plenty of compelling contests, the Los Angeles Kings versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is a game to catch.
We have everything you need regarding how to watch Tuesday's NHL action right here. Check out the links below.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Los Angeles Kings at Toronto Maple Leafs
|8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, October 31
|ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Nashville Predators at Vancouver Canucks
|10:00 PM ET, Tuesday, October 31
|ESPN+,BSSO (Watch this game on Fubo)
