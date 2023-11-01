How to Watch the NBA on Wednesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors take the court for one of 13 exciting matchups on the NBA slate today.
Today's NBA Games
The Toronto Raptors host the Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks go on the road to face the Raptors on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TSN and BSWI
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- TOR Record: 1-3
- MIL Record: 2-1
- TOR Stats: 99.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 102.8 Opp. PPG (third)
- MIL Stats: 116.7 PPG (ninth in NBA), 119.3 Opp. PPG (25th)
Players to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (24.5 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 3.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIL -4.5
- MIL Odds to Win: -200
- TOR Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 224.5 points
The Detroit Pistons host the Portland Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers look to pull of an away win at the Pistons on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSDET and ROOT Sports NW
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DET Record: 2-2
- POR Record: 1-3
- DET Stats: 110.8 PPG (15th in NBA), 107.0 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- POR Stats: 101.3 PPG (28th in NBA), 110.5 Opp. PPG (13th)
Players to Watch
- DET Key Player: Jalen Duren (18.0 PPG, 15.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)
- POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (19.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DET -3.5
- DET Odds to Win: -155
- POR Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 214.5 points
The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans hit the road the Thunder on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- OKC Record: 3-1
- NO Record: 2-1
- OKC Stats: 112.8 PPG (13th in NBA), 112.3 Opp. PPG (14th)
- NO Stats: 103.0 PPG (27th in NBA), 107.0 Opp. PPG (ninth)
Players to Watch
- OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 7.0 APG)
- NO Key Player: CJ McCollum (18.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: OKC -3.5
- OKC Odds to Win: -155
- NO Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 225.5 points
The Miami Heat host the Brooklyn Nets
The Nets look to pull off a road win at the Heat on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSUN and YES
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIA Record: 1-3
- BKN Record: 1-2
- MIA Stats: 104.5 PPG (25th in NBA), 112.3 Opp. PPG (14th)
- BKN Stats: 122.0 PPG (fourth in NBA), 120.0 Opp. PPG (26th)
Players to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Tyler Herro (22.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)
- BKN Key Player: Cameron Thomas (33.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIA -6.5
- MIA Odds to Win: -250
- BKN Odds to Win: +195
- Total: 224.5 points
The Boston Celtics play host to the Indiana Pacers
The Pacers hope to pick up a road win at the Celtics on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and BSIN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BOS Record: 3-0
- IND Record: 2-1
- BOS Stats: 117.7 PPG (eighth in NBA), 107.3 Opp. PPG (11th)
- IND Stats: 124.3 PPG (third in NBA), 115.0 Opp. PPG (20th)
Players to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (29.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)
- IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (20.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 12.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BOS -11.5
- BOS Odds to Win: -650
- IND Odds to Win: +450
- Total: 231.5 points
The Atlanta Hawks take on the Washington Wizards
The Wizards hope to pick up a road win at the Hawks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and MNMT
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ATL Record: 2-2
- WAS Record: 1-2
- ATL Stats: 121.0 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.3 Opp. PPG (22nd)
- WAS Stats: 113.3 PPG (12th in NBA), 125.0 Opp. PPG (30th)
Players to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (21.3 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 10.0 APG)
- WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: ATL -8.5
- ATL Odds to Win: -350
- WAS Odds to Win: +260
- Total: 238.5 points
The New York Knicks play the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavaliers look to pull off a road win at the Knicks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MSG and BSOH
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NY Record: 2-2
- CLE Record: 1-3
- NY Stats: 106.5 PPG (21st in NBA), 103.8 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- CLE Stats: 105.8 PPG (23rd in NBA), 113.8 Opp. PPG (18th)
Players to Watch
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (13.7 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)
- CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (19.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 2.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: NY -6.5
- NY Odds to Win: -275
- CLE Odds to Win: +230
- Total: 210.5 points
The Houston Rockets take on the Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets go on the road to face the Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- HOU Record: 0-3
- CHA Record: 1-2
- HOU Stats: 101.0 PPG (29th in NBA), 116.0 Opp. PPG (21st)
- CHA Stats: 112.0 PPG (14th in NBA), 118.0 Opp. PPG (24th)
Players to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (19.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 6.7 APG)
- CHA Key Player: LaMelo Ball (14.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 9.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: HOU -2.5
- HOU Odds to Win: -135
- CHA Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 222.5 points
The Minnesota Timberwolves play host to the Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets hope to pick up a road win at the Timberwolves on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSN and ALT
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIN Record: 1-2
- DEN Record: 4-0
- MIN Stats: 104.3 PPG (26th in NBA), 104.7 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- DEN Stats: 116.3 PPG (10th in NBA), 102.0 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (25.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 5.0 APG)
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.3 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 7.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DEN -3.5
- DEN Odds to Win: -155
- MIN Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 223.5 points
The Dallas Mavericks face the Chicago Bulls
The Bulls hope to pick up a road win at the Mavericks on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW and NBCS-CHI
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 3-0
- CHI Record: 2-2
- DAL Stats: 125.3 PPG (first in NBA), 116.3 Opp. PPG (22nd)
- CHI Stats: 105.5 PPG (24th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (17th)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (41.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 8.5 APG)
- CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (23.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DAL -5.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -225
- CHI Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 225.5 points
The Utah Jazz take on the Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies take to the home court of the Jazz on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: KJZZ and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- UTA Record: 1-3
- MEM Record: 0-4
- UTA Stats: 110.0 PPG (18th in NBA), 121.0 Opp. PPG (27th)
- MEM Stats: 106.0 PPG (22nd in NBA), 114.3 Opp. PPG (19th)
Players to Watch
- UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (24.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.3 APG)
- MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: UTA -2.5
- UTA Odds to Win: -145
- MEM Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 227.5 points
The Golden State Warriors take on the Sacramento Kings
The Kings look to pull off a road win at the Warriors on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- GS Record: 3-1
- SAC Record: 2-1
- GS Stats: 115.5 PPG (11th in NBA), 104.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- SAC Stats: 125.3 PPG (first in NBA), 121.0 Opp. PPG (27th)
Players to Watch
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (30.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (17.7 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 5.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: GS -7.5
- GS Odds to Win: -300
- SAC Odds to Win: +240
- Total: 234.5 points
The Los Angeles Lakers face the Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers look to pull off a road win at the Lakers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSC
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAL Record: 2-2
- LAC Record: 2-1
- LAL Stats: 110.0 PPG (18th in NBA), 112.3 Opp. PPG (14th)
- LAC Stats: 121.3 PPG (fifth in NBA), 104.7 Opp. PPG (fifth)
Players to Watch
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.7 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 2.7 APG)
- LAC Key Player: Paul George (27.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAL -2.5
- LAL Odds to Win: -140
- LAC Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 227.5 points
