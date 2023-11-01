The injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (2-2) heading into their game against the Washington Wizards (1-2) currently features only one player. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1 from State Farm Arena.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Wesley Matthews SG Out Calf

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Daniel Gafford: Out (Ankle), Landry Shamet: Out (Toe)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and MNMT

BSSE and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.