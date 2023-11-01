On deck for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets women (6-3) is a matchup at home versus the Georgia State Panthers, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Georgia Tech games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Georgia State H 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Georgia A 1:30 PM
Wed, Dec 20 South Carolina Upstate H 2:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Florida State A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Virginia H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Pittsburgh A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Clemson H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Duke A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 North Carolina H 6:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Boston College H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Virginia Tech A 6:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Florida State H 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Notre Dame H 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Wake Forest A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Syracuse A 7:00 PM

Georgia Tech's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Georgia State Panthers
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Top Georgia Tech players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Tonie Morgan 9 15.4 6.6 5.2 1.4 0.3 48.7% (58-119) 27.8% (5-18)
Kayla Blackshear 9 14.6 6.9 1.4 1.3 0.2 53.2% (50-94) 0.0% (0-2)
Rusne Augustinaite 9 12.4 4.2 1.4 0.2 0.2 42.9% (42-98) 42.0% (21-50)
Ines Noguero 9 8.4 5.9 2.4 1.4 0.2 38.4% (28-73) 22.0% (9-41)
Kara Dunn 6 8.8 1.7 0.2 0.5 0.3 37.3% (22-59) 22.7% (5-22)

